High school football roundup for Friday, Aug. 26: Eagles fall just short of 1st win

Beaufort Academy came within one play of its first win Friday. The Eagles launched a last-gasp pass that was intercepted to end the game, a 38-36 home victory for Clarendon Hall.
Clarendon Hall jumped to a 10-point lead in the first half, but the Eagles bolted in front in the second half. They maintained the lead until the final 1:40, setting up their desperation drive. They picked up a couple of first downs before the fateful turnover.
“It was a fantastic, great game,” said Beaufort Academy head coach Scott Richard. “It was fun to be a part of it. I learned some things about our players tonight.
“I think we really came together. If this game was any indication, it’s going to be a fun year.”
Kevin Williams connected on four of seven pass attempts for 123 yards. Trey Dean also racked up 55 yards through the air with his lone completion.
Chris Boggs led the receiving effort with four touchdown grabs. They covered 123 yards.
Williams also rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries. Jaxon Spradling had an 8-yard scoring run.
Richards was excited about the play of Jalen Moon, a late arrival to the team because of injury. Moon gained 65 yards on the ground and anchored the middle of the Eagles’ defense.
First Presbyterian 38, Hilton Head Christian 21
The Hilton Head Christian Eagles tallied two touchdowns in the fourth period, one each by freshman Zach Doe and senior James Bartholomew, before bowing to First Presbyterian 38-21 on the road Friday night.
The Highlanders held off the Eagles by responding with a late score.
The Eagles, who trailed 26-7 at one point, tallied a 50-touchdown when sophomore Dargan Cherry threw a pass to freshman Floyd Hargrove. They didn’t find the end zone again until their fourth-quarter flurry.
Senior Craig Oliver posted 10 tackles for Hilton Head Christian and senior James Bartholomew picked off two passes and scored once. Junior Chandler Edmonds also logged two interceptions.
Freshmen Zach Doe and Floyd Hargrove each scored a touchdown. Hargrove hauled in three passes.
