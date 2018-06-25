Former Beaufort standout lands with new NFL team

Ron Parker has landed with a new NFL team.
The former Beaufort standout signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Monday.
The defensive back was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on March 12. He was a free-agent signee and spent five seasons with Kansas City.
Parker recorded 307 tackles, had nine interceptions and had seven sacks in 79 games. He also has played with the Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks.
Parker was a standout at Newberry College and one of the more decorated players to come out of the school before landing in the NFL.
Parker has held a football camp at Beaufort High School the past three years and this year’s one will be July 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The camp is free.
Comments