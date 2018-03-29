Former Hilton Head standout Poona Ford shines on Pro Day

After not getting an invite to the NFL Combine, Poona Ford had his chance Wednesday to perform at Texas University’s Pro Day.
Ford didn’t disappoint as the defensive lineman put on a show in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. The former Hilton Head Island standout benched 225 pounds 24 times, had a 9.3 foot broad jump, did the three-cone agility drill in 7.4 seconds and had a vertical leap of 29 inches.
Ford’s broad jump and agility drill would have ranked in the top of defensive tackles in last month’s NFL Combine.
“I wasn't really worried about it [not getting a combine invite]. I just used it to my advantage,” Ford told reporters after his workout. “I had more time to prepare and come out here and just do my thing.
It's not new to me at all. I'm used to being at a disadvantage. I feel like I'm a strong person. God doesn't give his strongest battles to the weakest person.
In addition to scouts and Ford’s high school coach, Hilton Head’s BJ Payne, also made the trip from the Lowcountry to watch his former standout perform. NFL Network’s Mike Mayock also was there and came away impressed what he saw from Ford.
“He should have been invited to the combine,” Mayock told Hookem.com “The Big 12 defensive lineman of the year, productive, tough. I think what’s happening is that so many juniors are coming out this year, they’re holding spots for juniors and kicking some of the seniors out. But there’s no doubt he should have been invited to the combine.”
With his pro day behind him, Ford will continue to train leading up to the NFL Draft on April 26-28 and also have individual meetings with teams. According to NFLDraftScout, he is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks.
Most NFL mock drafts have Ford going on the third day.
