Former Beaufort standout released by Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs released former Beaufort standout Ron Parker on Monday.
“I Would like to thank the Hunt Family and the @kcchiefs for my time in Kansas City. It was great playing in front of the fans in Arrowhead and with some of the best teammates in the @NFL. Now it's time for me to move on. I look forward to this new journey and chapter,” Parker posted on Twitter.
The Chiefs asked Parker to take a pay cut but he declined, according to ESPN. In 2015, he signed a five-year, $30-million with Kansas City. The 30-year-old has been a starter the past four years. This season, he has 67 tackles and picked off two passes.
Parker was a free-agent signee by the Chiefs in the 2013 and spent five seasons with the club. He recorded 307 tackles, had nine interceptions and had seven sacks in 79 games.
Parker also has played with the Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks.
Parker has held a football camp at Beaufort High School the past three seasons.
