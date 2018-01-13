Lowcountry players set for inaugural Blitz Border Bowl

Forty senior players from the Lowcountry will have a chance to play one more football game.
The inaugural Blitz Border Bowl takes place Saturday at Pooler Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
The game is being put on by the Savannah Morning News and WSAV and will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. The game pits the Coastal Empire of Georgia all-stars against Lowcountry stars. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at https://cityspin.com/savannah/e/blitz-border-bowl/tickets
Bluffton’s John Houpt is the coach of the Lowcountry squad while Richmond Hill’s Matt LeZotte will lead the Coastal Empire team. Both teams have been practicing this week to prepare for the game.
The Blitz Border Bowl will be broadcast live on WSAV. Pre- and postgame coverage of the game will be featured in the Savannah Morning News and on savannahnow.com.
LOWCOUNTRY ROSTER
▪ Battery Creek: Sayrend Musgrove, WR/DE; Ahman Smalls, LB; Dizayuh Hinton, OL; Byron McClain, DT
▪ Beaufort: Reggie Jones, DB; Kyleik Middleton, RB; Kagel Coke, DB; Reid Daughtry, DE; Dylan Williams, OL; Isaiah Parker, OL; Kegan Crowell, LB; Isaiah Wilson, DT
▪ Bluffton: I’Kiem Jefferson, RB/WR; Richard Jenkins, LB; Tristen James, DB; Hunter Eldridge, QB; Reggie Brown, DB; Quan Bell, OL; Drew Lee, OL; Kevin Sales, OL
▪ Hilton Head Christian: Evan Berkner, K
▪ Hilton Head High: Collin Kaiser, QB; Landon Jenkins, LB; Tyreke Young, DE; Joey Kurkul, OL
▪ Hilton Head Prep: Davis Puckey, TE
▪ May River: Vance Summers, DB; Cam Adams, RB; Mason Krout, DB; Jake Englehart, TE; Hunter Brophy, DE
▪ Ridgeland-Hardeeville: Jabari Williams, WR; Derald Nelson, QB
▪ Thomas Heyward: Zach Bond, LB
▪ Wade Hampton: Chris Orr, DB; Myles Murdaugh; Ulysses Green, WR; Trey Phoenix, OL
▪ Whale Branch: Jamel Moultrie, WR; Anthony McVay, OL/DL
