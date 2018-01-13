Lowcountry players listen to instruction following practice this week for Saturday’s Blitz Border Battle
Lowcountry players listen to instruction following practice this week for Saturday’s Blitz Border Battle JOHN HOUPT TWITTER PHOTO
Lowcountry players listen to instruction following practice this week for Saturday’s Blitz Border Battle JOHN HOUPT TWITTER PHOTO

High School Football

Lowcountry players set for inaugural Blitz Border Bowl

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

January 13, 2018 01:10 AM

Forty senior players from the Lowcountry will have a chance to play one more football game.

The inaugural Blitz Border Bowl takes place Saturday at Pooler Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The game is being put on by the Savannah Morning News and WSAV and will benefit the Ronald McDonald House. The game pits the Coastal Empire of Georgia all-stars against Lowcountry stars. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at https://cityspin.com/savannah/e/blitz-border-bowl/tickets

Bluffton’s John Houpt is the coach of the Lowcountry squad while Richmond Hill’s Matt LeZotte will lead the Coastal Empire team. Both teams have been practicing this week to prepare for the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Blitz Border Bowl will be broadcast live on WSAV. Pre- and postgame coverage of the game will be featured in the Savannah Morning News and on savannahnow.com.

LOWCOUNTRY ROSTER

Battery Creek: Sayrend Musgrove, WR/DE; Ahman Smalls, LB; Dizayuh Hinton, OL; Byron McClain, DT

Beaufort: Reggie Jones, DB; Kyleik Middleton, RB; Kagel Coke, DB; Reid Daughtry, DE; Dylan Williams, OL; Isaiah Parker, OL; Kegan Crowell, LB; Isaiah Wilson, DT

Bluffton: I’Kiem Jefferson, RB/WR; Richard Jenkins, LB; Tristen James, DB; Hunter Eldridge, QB; Reggie Brown, DB; Quan Bell, OL; Drew Lee, OL; Kevin Sales, OL

▪ Hilton Head Christian: Evan Berkner, K

Hilton Head High: Collin Kaiser, QB; Landon Jenkins, LB; Tyreke Young, DE; Joey Kurkul, OL

Hilton Head Prep: Davis Puckey, TE

May River: Vance Summers, DB; Cam Adams, RB; Mason Krout, DB; Jake Englehart, TE; Hunter Brophy, DE

Ridgeland-Hardeeville: Jabari Williams, WR; Derald Nelson, QB

Thomas Heyward: Zach Bond, LB

Wade Hampton: Chris Orr, DB; Myles Murdaugh; Ulysses Green, WR; Trey Phoenix, OL

Whale Branch: Jamel Moultrie, WR; Anthony McVay, OL/DL

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team
High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 1:25

High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville
High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 1:19

High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton

View More Video