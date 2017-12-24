Bluffton, Beaufort players lead Lowcountry Blitz Border Bowl selections

Rosters for the inaugural Blitz Border Bowl were released this week, and Bluffton and Beaufort lead the way with the most players selected.
The Bobcats and Eagles each had eight players picked for the game, which matches the top seniors from Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties against the top ones from the Savannah area.
The game will be played at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at Pooler Stadium and will be broadcast on WSAV.
Among the Bluffton picks are quarterback Hunter Eldridge and RB/WR I’Kiem Jefferson. Beaufort picks included RB Kyleik Middleton and defensive end Reid Daughtry.
Hilton Head QB Collin Kaiser and Ridgeland-Hardeeville’s Derald Nelson are the other QBs for the Lowcountry squad.
Bluffton’s John Haupt is the head coach for the Lowcountry squad. Richmond Hill High School head coach Matt LeZotte is coaching the Coastal Empire team.
BLITZ BORDER BOWL LOWCOUNTRY TEAM ROSTER
▪ Battery Creek: Sayrend Musgrove, WR/DE; Ahman Smalls, LB; Dizayuh Hinton, OL; Byron McClain, DT
▪ Beaufort: Reggie Jones, DB; Kyleik Middleton, RB; Kagel Coke, DB; Reid Daughtry, DE; Dylan Williams, OL; Isaiah Parker, OL; Kegan Crowell, LB; Isaiah Wilson, DT
▪ Bluffton: I’Kiem Jefferson, RB/WR; Richard Jenkins, LB; Tristen James, DB; Hunter Eldridge, QB; Reggie Brown, DB; Quan Bell, OL; Drew Lee, OL; Kevin Sales, OL
▪ Hilton Head Christian: Evan Berkner, K
▪ Hilton Head High: Collin Kaiser, QB; Landon Jenkins, LB; Tyreke Young, DE; Joey Kurkul, OL
▪ Hilton Head Prep: Davis Puckey, TE
▪ May River: Vance Summers, DB; Cam Adams, RB; Mason Krout, DB; Jake Englehart, TE; Hunter Brophy, DE
▪ Ridgeland-Hardeeville: Jabari Williams, WR; Derald Nelson, QB
▪ Thomas Heyward; Zach Bond, LB
▪ Wade Hampton: Chris Orr, DB; Myles Murdaugh; Ulysses Green, WR; Trey Phoenix, OL
▪ Whale Branch: Jamel Moultrie, WR; Anthony McVay, OL/DL
