Report: Nelson dismissed as Ridgeland-Hardeeville football coach

Ridgeland-Hardeeville is in search of a new football coach.
According to the Jasper County Times, R-H is parting ways with coach Jahmaal Nelson after four seasons.
“We thank oach Nelson for the work he’s done, he did a remarkable job, but it wasn’t enough when it comes to the overall program,” R-H athletics director Jeremiah Faber told the newspaper. “I love oach Nelson, but looking back, after the last couple of years, we felt the program had become a little stagnant.”
Nelson, a former assistant at Spring Valley in Columbia, took over for Blake Raley in 2014 and went 15-26 during his tenure at the school. The Jaguars went 3-6 this season and missed the playoffs.
Nelson’s best season at Ridgeland-Hardeeville came in his first year when the team went 8-4 while playing in Class 2A. He earned Island Packet Coach of the Year honors for that season.
The Jaguars moved up to Class 3A the ast two seasons.
The school will advertise for the position after the Christmas break.
