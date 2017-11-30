Former Hilton Head standout picked for college all-star football game

Former Hilton Head Island standout Poona Ford has accepted an invite to play in the 93rd annual East-West Shrine Game.
The game will be Jan. 20 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., and be televised on NFL Network.
“Honored and blessed to accept this invitation to participate in the East West Shrine Game #AllGloryToGod,” Ford posted on his Twitter page.
Ford is a senior defensive tackle at Texas and one of the Longhorns’ team captains this season. He also is a Blanchard-Rogers Award finalist, given to top college player with ties to South Carolina.
The 6-foot, 305-pounder was a preseason all-conference pick and has started in all of Texas’ games this season. He has 30 tackles, 1 ½ sacks and also has blocked a kick.
The Longhorns went 6-6 this season and will find out Sunday its destination for a bowl game.
