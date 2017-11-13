High School Football

Beaufort Academy’s Epps earns SCISA 8-Man Player of Year honor

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

November 13, 2017 11:03 AM

Beaufort Academy’s Deshaun Epps was named SCISA 8-Man Division I Player of Year and four other Eagles players were named to the all-region team.

Epps rushed for 1,979 yards and 20 TDs and also caught 13 passes for 363 yards and five scores.

Epps was joined on the all-region team by Jaxon Spratling, Will Warren, Edward McCormick and Daniel Richards.

Warren and Spratling also were selected to SCISA North/South All-Star game.

Coastal Christian QB Robert Crates was named the Offensive Player of Year and Faith Christian’s Solomon Brown the Defensive Player of Year.

