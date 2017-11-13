Beaufort Academy’s Epps earns SCISA 8-Man Player of Year honor

Beaufort Academy’s Deshaun Epps was named SCISA 8-Man Division I Player of Year and four other Eagles players were named to the all-region team.
Epps rushed for 1,979 yards and 20 TDs and also caught 13 passes for 363 yards and five scores.
Epps was joined on the all-region team by Jaxon Spratling, Will Warren, Edward McCormick and Daniel Richards.
Warren and Spratling also were selected to SCISA North/South All-Star game.
Coastal Christian QB Robert Crates was named the Offensive Player of Year and Faith Christian’s Solomon Brown the Defensive Player of Year.
