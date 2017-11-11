High School Football

Updated SCHSL, SCISA high school football playoff schedules

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

November 11, 2017 3:13 AM

SCHSL Playoffs

Friday

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Upper State

Gaffney at Hillcrest

Greenwood at Dorman

Lower State

Summerville at Dutch Fork

Spring Valley at Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

Upper State

Greenville at Greer

Eastside at South Pointe

Lower State

Lower Richland at Hartsville

North Myrtle Beach at Berkeley

Class 3A

Upper State

Palmetto at Chapman

Emerald at Fairfield Central

Lower State

Dillon at Gilbert

Brookland-Cayce at Timberland

Class 2A

Upper State

Abbeville at Blacksburg

Lee Central at Saluda

Lower State

Bamerg-Ehrhardt at Carvers Bay

Batesburg-Leesville at Barnwell

Class A

Upper State

Lewisville at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Lamar at Williston-Elko

Lower State

Lake View at Baptist Hill

C.E. Murray at Hemingway

SCISA

Class 3A Championship

Saturday

At Benedict College

Laurence Manning vs. Hammond, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Trinity-Byrnes vs. First Baptist, 3:30 p.m.

Class A

Dillon Christian vs. Pee Dee Academy, Noon

8-man

Division I

At Calhoun Academy

Friday

Wardlaw Academy vs. Northside Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Division II

At Calhoun Academy

Saturday

Jefferson Davis vs. Andrew Jackson, noon

