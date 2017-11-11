Mistakes costly as Batesburg-Leesville eliminates Whale Branch

The Whale Branch Warriors weren’t able to continue their playoff dream, falling to the Batesburg-Leesville, 42-21, on Friday in the Class 2A playoffs.
B-L advances to the third round at Barnwell next week. The Warriors’ season ends at 6-5.
Batesburg-Leesville quarterback Bishop Cannon rushed for two touchdowns and threw one to lead the Panthers’ offense.
Cannon hit Shauntrel Hendrix on a 47-yard pass to set up the Panthers’ first score. Cannon ran it in from 4 yards out to B-L up 6-0.
The Panthers followed up their first score with another rushing touchdown by Ke’shoun Williams with two minutes left in the first quarter.
The Warriors got on the board when running back Irvin Mulligan broke a 71-yard run to cut the lead to 13-7. Mulligan finished with 111 yards rushing.
But Cannon hit Hendrix on a 30-yard scoring strike to put the Panthers up 20-7 with 9:35 left in second quarter.
Whale Branch trimmed the deficit on Mulligan’s run. The drive was set up by CJ Brown’s pass to Trevaughn Hipp, who hauled in a pass that was tipped twice.
That was Whale Branch last score until the fourth quarter.
Batesburg-Leesville started the second half off with a bang as running back Jalik Oakman broke five tackles on his way to a 85-yard touchdown run.
Whale Branch looked to be on the rebound with a drive of their own until it committed a fumble that was recovered by the Panthers. Cannon took advantage of the Warrior mistake with a 1-yard rush with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
Scoring:
BL – Bishop Cannon 4-yard run (Kick Good)
BL – Ke’shoun Williams 4-yard run (Kick Good)
WB – Irvin Mulligan 71-yard run (Kick Good)
BL – Cannon 40-yard pass to Shauntrel Hendrix (Kick No Good)
WB – Mulligan 1-yard run (Kick Good)
BL – Jalik Oakman 85-yard run (2pt Conversion Good)
BL – Cannon 1-yard run (Kick Good)
BL – Williams 5-yard run (Kick Good)
WB – Brown 15-yard pass to Jenkings (Kick Good)
Comments