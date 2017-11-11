High School Football

Thomas Heyward, Beaufort Academy seasons come to an end

By Staff reports

November 11, 2017 02:48 AM

Jake Lane threw for 344 yards and five touchdowns to help Pee Dee Academy to a come-from-behind 42-34 win over Thomas Heyward on Friday in the SCISA Class A playoffs.

With the win, Pee Dee advances to the state championship game against Dillon Christian.

The loss ends Thomas Heyward’s season at 9-3. The Rebels started the year 1-2 before winning eight streak games heading in Friday’s matchup.

Thomas Heyward led 26-14 at halftime before the Golden Eagles made their comeback.

Pee Dee led 28-26 but the Rebels regained the lead on Logan Thomas 1-yard run. J.R. Patterson’s two-point conversion put THA up 34-28 with 2:10 left in the third quarter.

But Pee Dee answered as Lane hit Caleb Oakley on a 36-yard TD pass to put them up 35-34 with 4:27 left.

The Rebels had a shot to take the lead and got inside the PDA 30-yard line but turned it over on downs.

Patterson led THA with 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Wardlaw Academy 56, Beaufort Academy 8

Wardlaw jumped out to a 44-8 lead at halftime on its way to a win in the SCISA 8-man Division II playoffs.

Wardlaw will play Northside Christian for the state championship Friday in St. Matthews.

