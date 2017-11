0:55 Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. Pause

0:21 Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

0:50 Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

0:55 Hilton Head humidity put to good use in island distillery's vodka

0:44 Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.

1:10 This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features

0:23 If hiring outside consultant fails, school board member says options remain

0:19 Look who's coming to Parris Island from ESPN

0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done