Bluffton’s Houpt to coach in inaugural Blitz Border Bowl

Bluffton first-year football coach John Houpt has been selected as one of the coaches for the inaugural Blitz Border Bowl.
Houpt will coach the Lowcountry all-stars while Richmond Hill’s Matt LeZott will coach the Coastal Empire, which is made up from players from the Savannah area. The selection was announced this weekend on WSAV.
Houpt led the Bobcats to a 6-3 season this year, and Bluffton hosts Hanahan in a first-round playoff game Friday.
“I think it is going to be fun and enjoyable and going to be a puzzle to put together. I know Savannah has a bunch of talent over there,” Houpt told WSAV. “There is a lot of respect on both sides in South Carolina and Georgia. Lot of teams play each other out of state, and there is a lot of talent in the area. And that is the best thing to get these kids recognized.”
Never miss a local story.
The all-star game is being put on by WSAV and Savannah Morning News and will take place Jan. 13 at 4,000-seat Pooler Stadium. WSAV will broadcast the game, and proceeds will go toward the Ronald McDonald House.
The 40-man rosters for the game will be announced at a later date.
Comments