High School Football

Lowcountry football teams get playoff opponents

By Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

October 28, 2017 9:55 AM

Nine Lowcountry high school football teams earned spots in the postseason and four of them will be playing at home when the playoffs begin Friday.

Bluffton, Whale Branch, Thomas Heyward Academy and Beaufort Academy will host first-round games.

Bluffton, the No. 2 seed from Region 8-3A, hosts Hanahan in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The Bobcats finished by winning four of their last five games.

Whale Branch hosts Buford in the first round of 2A playoffs. The Warriors went 5-0 in Region 6-2A play and outscored their opponents, 140-12, in their last three games.

In SCISA Class A, Thomas Heyward opens the playoffs at home against Christian Academy. The Rebels won the region title Friday by beating Colleton Prep.

Beaufort Academy opens the SCISA 8-Man Division I playoffs by hosting Holly Hill.

Beaufort will be heading to surging Myrtle Beach in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The Eagles got Kyleik Middleton back last night and he rushed for more than 200 yards in the win over Hilton Head. After a slow start, Myrtle Beach won five of its last six and scored more than 50 points in its final three games.

Battery Creek and May River will be on the road in the 3A playoffs. BC heads to Bishop England. The Dolphins finished strong by winning their last two games.

May River will be at 7-3A champion Timberland.

Hilton Head Christian and John Paul II open on road in SCISA 2A playoffs. HHC is at defending state champion Robert E. Lee while JP II travels to Dillon Christian, which won the SCISA Class A championship last year.

John Paul II is making its first playoff appearance and went 6-4 after a 0-10 year last season in its first year of 11-man football.

Lowcountry playoff football schedule

Friday

Beaufort at Myrtle Beach

Hanahan at Bluffton

Battery Creek at Bishop England

May River at Timberland

Buford at Whale Branch

Hilton Head Christian at Robert E. Lee

John Paul II at Dillon Christian

Christian Academy Myrtle Beach at Thomas Heyward Academy

Holly Hill at Beaufort Academy

