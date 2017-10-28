Harrington helps Hilton Head Christian past rival Hilton Head Prep

Daniel Harrington did a little bit of everything for Hilton Head Christian on Friday night.
Harrington rushed for 121 yards, two touchdowns and threw for 96 yards and three scores in the 51-12 win over Hilton Head Prep.
Hilton Head Christian led 37-0 at halftime.
Brennan Studenc had two TD catches and Ben Viljac rushed for 54 yards and a TD for HHC. Reese Woods picked off a pass and set the school’s single-season interception record with six.
Hunter Hopman rushed for 88 yards and a TD for Hilton Head Prep. Hopman also caught two passes for 25 yards.
Bluffton 50, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 22
I'kiem Jefferson, Jermaine Patterson and John Swinton III each scored two touchdowns to help Bluffton to a victory over Ridgeland-Hardeeville on Friday.
The Bobcats finished second in Region 8-3A and will host Hanahan in a first-round playoff game next week.
Hunter Eldridge tossed three TDs for Bluffton.
Jabari Williams had a 97-yard kickoff return for R-H.
Wade Hampton 41, May River 34
Pernell Maxwell scored three touchdowns as Wade Hampton held off a comeback from May River.
The Sharks, who trailed 20-6 at halftime, tied it at 27 in the third quarter on a 14-yard pass from Joseph Tapscott to Cam Adams.
Tapscott threw two TD pass and Adams had three total TDs.
But Wade Hampton answered in the fourth on DeShareoh Williams 20-yard run and then Maxwell’s 38-yard burst.
May River will open the playoffs next week at Timberland.
Thomas Heyward 29, Colleton Prep 14
JR Patterson ran for two scores as Thomas Heyward won the SCISA Region 2-A title.
It was THA’s first region crown since 2007.
THA hosts Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach on Friday in first round of the playoffs.
The Rebels led 16-8 at halftime but CP cut it to 16-14 in the fourth quarter. But THA answered as Logan Thomas hit Bobby Payne to make it 22-14.
Bryce Tillotson capped off the scoring by returning an interception for a touchdown.
Whale Branch 42, Burke 6
The Warriors capped off an unbeaten region record with a win over Burke.
Irvin Mulligan rushed for three TDs for the Warriors, who host Buford in the first round of the playoffs.
Jamel Moultrie returned a kickoff for a TD, and Jordan Reeves had an INT for touchdown.
Beaufort Academy 78 Cathedral Academy 50
Dashawn Epps ran for 451 yards and five TDs in Beaufort Academy’s victory.
The Eagles will open up the playoffs next week at home against Holly Hill.
Jaxon Spratling added 168 yards and two scores and Edward McCormick scored twice and led the team with 15 tackles.
Daniel Richards had five tackles and an interception for the Eagles.
