Gwyn, Booth lead Battery Creek past May River

Battery Creek jumped out to a big lead and held off a late comeback to defeat May River, 31-20, on Friday in a key Region 8-3A matchup.
The Dolphins are off next week before beginning the playoffs the following week. May River closes out the season against Wade Hampton.
The teams started out slow in the first half with the first points coming off a Battery Creek’s Brandon Benke’s field goal with 8:17 left in first quarter.
The Sharks, in response, drove it down the field and quarterback Ahmad Green’s capped it off with a 4-yard TD run. Green accounted for four of the team’s five first downs in the first half before leaving with a foot injury.
Battery Creek (4-5, 2-2) answered quickly. After a 60-yard kickoff return, Jordan Gwyn scored on an 8-yard run and then added an 11-yarder to make it 17-3 at halftime in favor of the Dolphins. Gywn had 106 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
With 5:57 left in the 3rd quarter, Battery Creek’s Trey Booth scrambled for a 70-yard run, breaking six tackles along the way to a touchdown a 24-3 lead for Battery Creek. Booth finished the game with 133 rushing yards and touchdowns.
May River (2-6, 1-2) answered two possessions later as Cam Adams rushed for a 49-yard TD. Adams added another rushing touchdown.
Battery Creek sealed the win following a May River fumble with four minutes left.
