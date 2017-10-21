Whale Branch wins region title; Hilton Head Island rolls past Stall

Whale Branch clinched the Region 6-2A championship with 49-6 win over Garrett Tech on Friday.
Jamel Moultrie led the Whale Branch defense with four interceptions. Moultrie’s four interceptions are one shy of a state record shared by four different players.
Offensively, Irvin Mulligan ran for four touchdowns, and Jaheem Haze accounted for two touchdowns for the Warriors.
Hilton Head Island 41, Stall 14
Hilton Head Island improved to 4-4 on season with a win over Stall.
Dashawn Rogers ran for two scores and also caught a TD pass from Collin Kaier, who finished with three TD passes.
Kevin Schofield, and Sterling White had touchdown catches, and Diante Richard rushed for a TD for HHI.
Cane Bay 49, Beaufort 33
Cane Bay’s Kris Copeland ran for 309 yards on 22 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Cane Bay scored two touchdowns in the first seven minutes of the third quarter to put the game away.
It was Beaufort’s second straight loss after a 6-0 start.
Jeffrey Smith led the Eagles with three TDs.
Hilton Head Christian 36, Bethesda Academy 12
HHCA outscored Bethesda 33-6 in the second half for the victory.
Daniel Harrington threw for 69 yards, two touchdowns and also rushed for 59 yards and a TD.
Chandler Edmonds rushed for 45 yards and a TD for the Eagles.
Rece Woods picked off two passes and Harrington had one. Evan Berkner hit a pair of field goals including one from 42 yards out.
Wade Hampton 41, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18
Wade Hampton scored on three straight drives in the first quarter on its way to the victory.
Derald Nelson had a TD pass to Jabari Williams.
John Paul II 28 Colleton Prep 36 (2 OT)
Zach Doe scored the tying touchdown, and Sam Summa hit Reco Anderson on the two-point conversion in JP II’s victory.
Doe had two rushing touchdowns and threw a 7-yard TD pass to give the Warriors a 6-0 year. pass on third-and-goal to Travis Taylor and Sam Summa then hit Nyleem Wright for the 2-point conversion and a 20-12 lead.
Thomas Heyward 49, Palmetto Christian 6
Logan Thomas threw for two TDs, and JR Patterson rushed for two in the Rebels’ victory.
River Pender, John Clark Tilton added rushing touchdowns and C.J Cleland returned an interception for a touchdowns.
Thomas Heyward can win SCISA Region 2-A title next week at Colleton Prep.
