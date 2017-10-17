High School Football

S.C. Prep Media football polls

By Staff reports

October 17, 2017 7:12 PM

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (14)

2. T.L. Hanna

3. Dutch Fork

4. Spring Valley

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

7. Conway

8. Summerville

9. Dorman

10. Spartanburg

Receiving votes: Greenwood, Hillcrest

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (14)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. Belton Honea Path

6. Greer

7. Berkeley

8. York

9. South Aiken

10. Greenville

Receiving votes: Cane Bay, Beaufort

Class 3A

1. Chapman (13)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Newberry

4. Gilbert

5. Chester

6. Timberland

7. Broome

8. Fairfield Central

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. (tie) Manning; Pendleton

Receiving votes: Emerald, Walhalla, Bishop England, Bluffton, Seneca, Strom Thurmond

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (11)

2. Barnwell (3)

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Lee Central

6. Southside Christian

7. Cheraw

8. Saluda

9. Andrews

10. Chesterfield

Receiving votes: Latta, Buford

Class A

1. Lamar (14)

2. Hemingway

3. Lake View

4. Lewisville

5. Williston-Elko

6. C.E. Murray

7. Baptist Hill

8. Wagener-Salley

9. (tie) Ridge Spring-Monetta; Scott’s Branch

Receiving votes: McCormick, Cross, Hannah-Pamplico, Timberland

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

Staff reports

