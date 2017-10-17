S.C. Prep Media football polls

(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (14)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Dutch Fork
4. Spring Valley
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
7. Conway
8. Summerville
9. Dorman
10. Spartanburg
Receiving votes: Greenwood, Hillcrest
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (14)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. Belton Honea Path
6. Greer
7. Berkeley
8. York
9. South Aiken
10. Greenville
Receiving votes: Cane Bay, Beaufort
Class 3A
1. Chapman (13)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Newberry
4. Gilbert
5. Chester
6. Timberland
7. Broome
8. Fairfield Central
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. (tie) Manning; Pendleton
Receiving votes: Emerald, Walhalla, Bishop England, Bluffton, Seneca, Strom Thurmond
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell (3)
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Lee Central
6. Southside Christian
7. Cheraw
8. Saluda
9. Andrews
10. Chesterfield
Receiving votes: Latta, Buford
Class A
1. Lamar (14)
2. Hemingway
3. Lake View
4. Lewisville
5. Williston-Elko
6. C.E. Murray
7. Baptist Hill
8. Wagener-Salley
9. (tie) Ridge Spring-Monetta; Scott’s Branch
Receiving votes: McCormick, Cross, Hannah-Pamplico, Timberland
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
Staff reports
