Beaufort's Reid Daughtry tackles the Berkeley ball carrier in the first quarter of Friday's game. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
High School Football

Berkeley hands Beaufort first loss of season

By Addison Jerrell

Special to the Packet/Gazette

October 14, 2017 2:45 AM

Beaufort’s chance for a region title took a big hit Friday as Berkeley knocked off the Eagles, 23-14.

With the win, Berkeley moves into a first-place tie with Cane Bay Region 8-4A lead with two games left. Beaufort hosts Cane Bay next week and must win to keep hopes alive to host a first-round playoff game.

The game began by the Beaufort High fans leading the stadium in a chorus of the national anthem as the band was held up and late to the field.

Beaufort quarterback Jeffrey Smyth, who threw for 220 yards, put the Eagles up 7-0 on a 3-yard run. The game was tied at 7-7 at halftime. The first half was plagued by penalties, Beaufort had five for a total of 45 yards while Berkeley had four for 35 yards.

Keshawn Wicks, who had 152 yards in the first half, gave Berkeley a 14-7 lead with a 2-yard run in the third quarter. He finished with 225 yards rushing.

Smith answered for Beaufort with a 4-yard run to tie it at 14 with 3:04 left in third. He finished with 193 yards passing.

DJ Chisholm put Berkeley up 20-14 on an 18-yard run with 1:15 left in the third. After Beaufort turned it over on downs inside the Stags’ 20-yard line, Taete McMurray added an 18-yard field goal to seal it for Berkeley.

