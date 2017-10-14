Big second half helps Battery Creek past Ridgeland-Hardeeville; Hilton Head loses thriller to Colleton County

Battery Creek scored 31 points in the second half to pull off the road win and spoil Ridgeland-Hardeeville homecoming, 44-18, on Friday.
It was the Dolphins’ third straight win over the Jaguars.
Jabari Williams’ third TD run gave R-H a 18-13 lead but the Dolphins took over from there.
BC’s Jordyn Gwin had three TD passes, including a school-record 99-yarder to Armani Gibbs. The previous record was 97 yards set by Yuneek Crittendon in 2013.
Colleton County 41, Hilton Head 35
Craig Grant hit Trakell Murray with less than 10 seconds left to hand the Seahawks a stunning loss.
Hilton Head, which led 21-7 in the second quarter, took a 35-34 lead with 54 seconds left as Collin Kaiser hit Diante Richards for TD pass. Kaiser finished with four touchdown passes.
But Colleton marched down for the game-winning TD.
Richards finished with two total TDs, including a run to put the Seahawks up 28-20.
Wade Hampton 35, Bluffton 25
Wade Hampton scored 14 points over the final eight minutes to hand Bluffton its first region loss.
Pernell Maxwell rushed for 276 yards and a TD to lead Wade Hampton. DeShareoh Williams had two TDs, including an 89-yard catch from Quayshan Williams to give the Red Devils a 27-25 lead. Maxwell capped the scoring on an 18-yard run.
Hunter Eldridge threw for 307 yards and three scores to three different receivers. His three TD pass to John Swinton put the Bobcats up 25-21 in the fourth quarter.
Thomas Heyward 37, Dorchester Academy 0
Bobby Payne had three touchdowns, including a 55-yard punt return in THA’s victory.
Logan Thomas threw two TDs, including a 77-yarder on the first play of the game to Payne. JR Patterson also added a 5-yard TD run.
THA scored 35 points in the first half.
Whale Branch 49, Academic Magnet 0
Irvin Mulligan rushed for three scores and CJ Brown accounted for two TDs in the Warriors’ victory.
John Paul II 30, The King’s Academy 12
Zach Doe rushed for 228 yards and three scores as John Paul II picked up the road victory.
Jackson Moya-Mendez passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns to lead TKA.
St. Andrews 44, Hilton Head Christian 0
Hilton Head Christian turned it over five times in the loss to St. Andrews.
John Burke had 26 yards rushing to lead HHCA.
Colleton Prep 47, Hilton Head Prep 0
Hunter Hopman rushed for 95 yards and caught five passes for 45 yards in loss to Colleton Prep.
