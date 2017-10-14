High School Football

Week 8 SC high school football scores

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 1:48 AM

Friday

Abbeville 26, Liberty 13

Airport 14, Aiken 6

Andrews 60, Marion 14

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21, OT

Barnwell 39, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Battery Creek 44, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18

Belton-Honea Path 21, D.W. Daniel 7

Berkeley 23, Beaufort 14

Bethesda Academy, Ga. def. Palmetto Christian Academy, forfeit

Bishop England 29, Hanahan 7

Blacksburg 24, St. Joseph 17

Brookland-Cayce 40, Edisto 15

Buford 41, North Central 36

C.E. Murray 40, Branchville 8

Cathedral Academy 57, Summerville Faith Christian 40

Chapman 58, Mid-Carolina 20

Chester 35, Camden 14

Chesterfield 47, Andrew Jackson 15

Christ Church Episcopal 10, Landrum 7

Colleton Prep 47, Hilton Head Prep 0

Conway 62, South Florence 14

Dillon 45, Aynor 14

Dorman 33, Spartanburg 21

Dreher 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12

East Clarendon 24, Green Sea Floyds 12

Eastside 63, Travelers Rest 14

Eau Claire 37, C.A. Johnson 0

Emerald 63, Carolina High and Academy 7

Fort Dorchester 70, Ashley Ridge 7

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 64, St. John's Christian Academy 14

Gaffney 31, Boiling Springs 7

Georgetown 18, Loris 0

Gilbert 28, Strom Thurmond 21

Greenwood Christian 35, Williamsburg Academy 14

Greer 27, Greenville 19

Hammond 42, Wilson Hall 7

Hartsville 33, Lugoff-Elgin 10

Hemingway 65, Creek Bridge 8

Hillcrest 48, Greenwood 44

James F. Byrnes 31, Nation Ford 0

Jefferson Davis Academy 60, Holly Hill Academy 6

John Paul II 30, King's Academy 12

Lake City 22, Waccamaw 6

Lake View 34, Hannah-Pamplico 27

Lamar 50, Timmonsville 20

Laurens 27, Riverside 0

Lee Central 14, Cheraw 7

Lexington 21, Blythewood 0

Lower Richland 40, Chapin 20

Mauldin 30, Wade Hampton (G) 24

McBee 42, Great Falls 6

Midland Valley 45, A.C. Flora 26

Mullins 34, Kingstree 27

Myrtle Beach 62, Marlboro County 14

Newberry 49, Clinton 21

North Augusta 21, South Aiken 7

North Charleston 24, Burke 18

North Myrtle Beach 45, Wilson 35

Northwestern 48, Clover 18

Palmetto 42, Berea 0

Pee Dee Academy 41, Carolina Academy 12

Pendleton 35, Crescent 10

Powdersville 21, Southside 13

Richard Winn Academy 42, Laurens Academy 8

Ridge Spring-Monetta 28, Wagener-Salley 8

Ridge View 43, Richland Northeast 0

Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Florence Christian 20

Rock Hill 21, Fort Mill 16

Saluda 54, W.J. Keenan 14

Scott's Branch 8, St. John's 7

Seneca 31, Walhalla 21

Silver Bluff 42, Calhoun County 0

South Pointe 45, Lancaster 10

Southside Christian 31, Ninety Six 6

Spartanburg Christian 28, Augusta Christian, Ga. 21

Spring Valley 44, River Bluff 20

Sumter 29, Carolina Forest 20

Swansea 45, Pelion 21

T.L. Hanna 50, Woodmont 7

Thomas Heyward Academy 37, Dorchester Academy 0

Timberland 47, Manning 25

Union County 54, Blue Ridge 20

W. Wyman King Academy 52, Newberry Academy 32

Wade Hampton (H) 35, Bluffton 25

Wando 38, Goose Creek 7

West Ashley 62, Stratford 14

Whale Branch 49, Academic Magnet 0

Whitmire 42, Calhoun Falls 16

Williston-Elko 53, North 0

Wren 49, Pickens 14

York Comprehensive 45, Westwood 17

