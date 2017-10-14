Week 8 SC high school football scores

Friday
Abbeville 26, Liberty 13
Airport 14, Aiken 6
Andrews 60, Marion 14
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 27, Batesburg-Leesville 21, OT
Barnwell 39, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Battery Creek 44, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 18
Belton-Honea Path 21, D.W. Daniel 7
Berkeley 23, Beaufort 14
Bethesda Academy, Ga. def. Palmetto Christian Academy, forfeit
Bishop England 29, Hanahan 7
Blacksburg 24, St. Joseph 17
Brookland-Cayce 40, Edisto 15
Buford 41, North Central 36
C.E. Murray 40, Branchville 8
Cathedral Academy 57, Summerville Faith Christian 40
Chapman 58, Mid-Carolina 20
Chester 35, Camden 14
Chesterfield 47, Andrew Jackson 15
Christ Church Episcopal 10, Landrum 7
Colleton Prep 47, Hilton Head Prep 0
Conway 62, South Florence 14
Dillon 45, Aynor 14
Dorman 33, Spartanburg 21
Dreher 14, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12
East Clarendon 24, Green Sea Floyds 12
Eastside 63, Travelers Rest 14
Eau Claire 37, C.A. Johnson 0
Emerald 63, Carolina High and Academy 7
Fort Dorchester 70, Ashley Ridge 7
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 64, St. John's Christian Academy 14
Gaffney 31, Boiling Springs 7
Georgetown 18, Loris 0
Gilbert 28, Strom Thurmond 21
Greenwood Christian 35, Williamsburg Academy 14
Greer 27, Greenville 19
Hammond 42, Wilson Hall 7
Hartsville 33, Lugoff-Elgin 10
Hemingway 65, Creek Bridge 8
Hillcrest 48, Greenwood 44
James F. Byrnes 31, Nation Ford 0
Jefferson Davis Academy 60, Holly Hill Academy 6
John Paul II 30, King's Academy 12
Lake City 22, Waccamaw 6
Lake View 34, Hannah-Pamplico 27
Lamar 50, Timmonsville 20
Laurens 27, Riverside 0
Lee Central 14, Cheraw 7
Lexington 21, Blythewood 0
Lower Richland 40, Chapin 20
Mauldin 30, Wade Hampton (G) 24
McBee 42, Great Falls 6
Midland Valley 45, A.C. Flora 26
Mullins 34, Kingstree 27
Myrtle Beach 62, Marlboro County 14
Newberry 49, Clinton 21
North Augusta 21, South Aiken 7
North Charleston 24, Burke 18
North Myrtle Beach 45, Wilson 35
Northwestern 48, Clover 18
Palmetto 42, Berea 0
Pee Dee Academy 41, Carolina Academy 12
Pendleton 35, Crescent 10
Powdersville 21, Southside 13
Richard Winn Academy 42, Laurens Academy 8
Ridge Spring-Monetta 28, Wagener-Salley 8
Ridge View 43, Richland Northeast 0
Robert E. Lee Academy 34, Florence Christian 20
Rock Hill 21, Fort Mill 16
Saluda 54, W.J. Keenan 14
Scott's Branch 8, St. John's 7
Seneca 31, Walhalla 21
Silver Bluff 42, Calhoun County 0
South Pointe 45, Lancaster 10
Southside Christian 31, Ninety Six 6
Spartanburg Christian 28, Augusta Christian, Ga. 21
Spring Valley 44, River Bluff 20
Sumter 29, Carolina Forest 20
Swansea 45, Pelion 21
T.L. Hanna 50, Woodmont 7
Thomas Heyward Academy 37, Dorchester Academy 0
Timberland 47, Manning 25
Union County 54, Blue Ridge 20
W. Wyman King Academy 52, Newberry Academy 32
Wade Hampton (H) 35, Bluffton 25
Wando 38, Goose Creek 7
West Ashley 62, Stratford 14
Whale Branch 49, Academic Magnet 0
Whitmire 42, Calhoun Falls 16
Williston-Elko 53, North 0
Wren 49, Pickens 14
York Comprehensive 45, Westwood 17
