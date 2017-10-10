Beaufort, Bluffton receive votes in this week’s SC Prep Media Football poll

S.C. Prep Media Football Polls
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (14)
2. T.L. Hanna
3. Dutch Fork
4. Spring Valley
5. Byrnes
6. Spartanburg
7. Sumter
8. Conway
9. Greenwood
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: Dorman
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (14)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. South Aiken
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Greenville
9. Berkeley
10. York
Receiving votes: Beaufort, Cane Bay, Chapin
Class 3A
1. Chapman (13)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Newberry
4. Gilbert
5. Chester
6. (tie) Manning
Timberland
8. Walhalla
9. Broome
10. Fairfield Central
Receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Bluffton, Pendleton, Aynor, Emerald, Strom Thurmond, Bishop England
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (9)
2. Barnwell (5)
3. Carvers Bay
4. Cheraw
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Lee Central
7. Southside Christian
8. Saluda
9. Andrews
10. Chesterfield
Receiving votes: Buford, Latta, Liberty, Central (Pageland)
Class A
1. Lamar (14)
2. Hemingway
3. Lake View
4. Lewisville
5. Williston-Elko
6. Baptist Hill
7. C.E. Murray
8. Wagener-Salley
9. Timmonsville
10. Dixie
Receiving votes: Scotts Branch, Bethune-Bowman, Ridge Spring-Monetta, McCormick, Hannah-Pamplico, Cross
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
