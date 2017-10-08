Bluffton’s Patterson picked for Shrine Bowl

Jermaine Patterson has been one of the top playmakers in the Lowcountry this season and he was rewarded for it Sunday.
The Bluffton receiver was selected to play in the 81st annual Shrine Bowl selection. He is the lone Lowcountry player selected in the 44-player roster.
It is the second straight year Bluffton has put a player in the all-star game. Cam Brent was picked last season.
Patterson has put up huge numbers this year. He had 34 catches for 724 yards and 11 touchdowns heading into Friday’s game against Battery Creek.
Patterson had two touchdowns Friday, including a 61-yard pass from Hunter Eldridge. He had 150 yards receiving and two touchdowns to earn Bridge Bowl MVP honors last month against rival Hilton Head Island.
The two-sport standout is starting to get some college interest for football and picked up an offer from Newberry last week. Patterson was The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette’s Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year last season.
Other notable Shrine Bowl selections include Fort Dorchester’s Dakereon Joyner (South Carolina commit), South Pointe’s Derion Kendrick (Clemson commit) and Daniel’s Jake Venables, a Clemson commit and son of Tigers’ defensive coordinator Brett Venables.
The game will be played Dec. 16 at Wofford College.
