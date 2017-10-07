May River gets homecoming win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Ahmad Green led May River to a 34-8 homecoming victory over the Ridgeland-Hardeeville on Friday night.
The Sharks also claimed the Rivalry Bowl trophy with the win.
Green finished with 193 yards of offense and also threw a TD pass. Cam Adams scored twice on the ground for the Sharks, who won their second game.
Adams’ 8-yard run put May River up 8-0 in the first quarter. Abimeal Clemente also had a TD run for the Sharks.
The Jaguars kept it close during the first half with both teams being held to under 150 total yards. Penalties plagued both teams but turnovers ended up being the downfall for Ridgeland-Hardeeville as it continued to give the ball away.
May River linebacker Ridge Dowe scooped up a Ridgeland-Hardeeville fumble and scrambled 48 yards for a score early in the first half.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville scored their only points of the game late in the fourth quarter as Freddie Aiken rolled into the end zone on a 6-yard score. Immediately after their score, the Jaguars recovered an onside kick but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity.
