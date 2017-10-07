Roundup: Beaufort stays unbeaten; Bluffton rolls past Battery Creek

Beaufort’s unbeaten season continued with a 46-38 win over Colleton County on Friday in high school football action.
Kyleik Middleton ran for three scores, including one late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. The Eagles are 6-0 on the season.
Beaufort’s Jeffrey Smyth threw for two touchdowns.
Bluffton 39, Battery Creek 12
John Swinton ran for 203 yards, two scores and also caught a 90-yard TD pass for Bluffton.
Hunter Eldridge threw three TD passes with two going to Jermaine Patterson. Reggie Brown added a 35-yard interception return in the fourth quarter for Bluffton.
Trey Booth and Zacheus Magwood had TD runs for Battery Creek.
Cane Bay 24, Hilton Head 21
Deandre Dingle scored the game-winning touchdown on a 53-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Cane Bay finished with 358 yards rushing. Kris Copeland led the way with 134 yards and a TD. Mackenzie Dudley added 104 yards.
Collin Kaiser was 30-of-42 passing for 323 yards and three TDs to lead Hilton Head. Kaiser gave the Seahawks a 21-17 lead in the fourth quarter with a 22-yard pass to Jeff Gordon.
Diane Richard led HH with 10 catches for 99 yards, and Sterling White added eight catches for 97 yards.
Whale Branch 21, North Charleston 16
Irvin Mulligan had a TD run and Kyshon Hipp returned a TD for a score in the Warriors’ second region victory.
Thomas Heyward 35, Williamsburg Academy 12
JR Patterson ran for two-second half touchdowns in Thomas Heyward’s win.
Patterson had a 62-yard run to give THA a 28-0 lead in the third quarter.
Quarterback Logan Thomas had an 8-yard TD run and threw a 32-yard pass to Zack Black. Jacob Masters added a 45-yard interception return for a score.
Andrew Jackson Academy 36
Beaufort Academy 16
Andrew Jackson broke open 14-6 game in third quarter with a strong finish.
BA quarterback Dawson Coleman threw for 163 yards and rushed six times for 52 yards. Jaxon Spratling had 67 yards rushing and two TDs and recorded 14 tackles.
Edward McCormick led BA with 17 tackles.
Christian Academy 48, John Paul II 34
John Paul II got another big game from Zack Doe in the loss to Christian Academy.
Doe rushed for 272 yards and three scores. Sam Summa and Melik Frost added TD runs for John Paul II.
