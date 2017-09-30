Beaufort stays unbeaten; Doe has big night for John Paul II

Beaufort ran its record to 5-0 with a 56-3 victory over Stall on Friday.
Tylik Middleton had three touchdowns for the Eagles.
Berkeley 21, Hilton Head Island 16
Collin Kaiser threw two touchdown passes in the loss to Berkeley.
Thomas Heyward 52, Hilton Head Christian 23
River Pender ran for two touchdowns, and Jake Masters had two scores, including a interception return, for Thomas Heyward.
Thomas Heyward trailed 10-0 but took control in the second quarter.
Floyd Hargrove returned a kick for a touchdown and John Peduzzi threw a touchdown to John Burke for HHCA.
Peduzzi came in in place of Daniel Harrington, who left with an injury with 2:50 left in the second quarter. He finished with 82 yards passing but was picked off three times.
John Paul II 36, Carolina Academy 14
Zach Doe had another monster game for John Paul II.
Doe rushed for 245 yards and three first-half TDs to help JP II snap its two-game losing streak. He has 1,256 yards rushing this year.
Melik Frost was one yard shy of 100 yards rushing and had a TD.
Whale Branch 20, Woodland 14 (OT)
Whale Branch opened region play by getting its first win of the season.
Irvin Mulligan scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime for the Warriors. Mulligan finished with two TDs.
Jordan Reeves had a punt return for touchdown to give Whale Branch a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Faith Christian 55, Beaufort Academy 14
Beaufort Academy had six turnovers in the loss to Faith Christian.
