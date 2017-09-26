S.C. Prep Media Football poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (13)
2. Byrnes
3. T.L. Hanna
4. Dutch Fork
5. Spring Valley
6. Boiling Springs
7. Sumter
8. Conway
9. Spartanburg
10. (tie) Greenwood
Summerville (tie)
Receiving votes: Socastee.
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (13)
2. North Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. North Augusta
5. South Aiken
6. Belton Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Ridge View
9. Greenville
10. Berkeley
Others receiving votes: Eastside, Beaufort
Class 3A
1. Chapman (12)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Newberry
4. Gilbert
5. Chester
6. Manning
7. Brookland-Cayce
8. Timberland
9. Broome
10. Pendleton
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Powdersville, Aynor, Walhalla
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Barnwell
3. (tie) Carvers Bay; Cheraw
5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
6. Lee Central
7. Chesterfield
8. Southside Christian
9. Buford
10. Saluda
Receiving votes: Latta, Liberty
Class A
1. Lamar (12)
2. Hemingway
3. Lewisville (1)
4. Lake View
5. Wagener-Salley
6. Williston-Elko
7. Baptist Hill
8. C.E. Murray
9. St. Johns
10. Bethune-Bowman
Receiving votes: Cross, Dixie, Branchville
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
