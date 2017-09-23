Big second quarter helps Bluffton past Whale Branch

Bluffton had to wait more than a month to play its first home games but it didn’t disappoint its home fans Friday night.
The Bobcats scored 32 points in the second quarter on their way to a 51-22 win over Whale Branch.
Bluffton’s home opener was scheduled for Sept. 8 against Hempstead (Ga.) but was cancelled because of Hurricane Irma.
The Bobcats, who were coming off an emotional win over Hilton Head Island last week, started slow and trailed 7-6 after the first quarter before pouring it on in the second. Quarterback Hunter Eldridge passed for 258 yards and five touchdowns with four of the touchdowns going to receiver Jermaine Patterson, who finished with 167 yards receiving.
Irvan Mulligan led Whale Branch with two touchdowns, including a 66-yard run to put the Warriors up 7-6 in the first quarter.
Bluffton starts Region 8-3A play against May River next week while Whale Branch starts 6-2A action against Woodland.
