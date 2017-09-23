Roundup: Hilton Head Island bounces back; May River falls short in upset bid

Collin Kaiser threw six touchdown passes and Hilton Head Island bounced back in a big way with a 53-12 win over Ridgeland Hardeeville on Friday in high school football action.
The Seahawks were coming off a loss to Bluffton in last week’s Bridge Bowl but led 32-12 at halftime on their way to the victory.
Sterling White caught four of Kaiser’s TD passes.
Manning 28, May River 27
The Sharks fell short in their upset attempt of the Monarchs, who were ranked No. 5 in Class 3A.
Manning’s Cam’Ron Cain scored on a 20-yard with six minutes left to put the Monarchs up 28-27. David Fulton sealed it with an interception.
The game was a matchup of head coaching friends in Manning’s Keith West and May River’s Rodney Summers. West coached under Summers when the two were at Westwood.
May River trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before Hunter Singletary scored and Cam Adams tied at 14-14 on a TD run with 6:27 left in the second.
After Manning took a 21-14 lead, Ahmad Green hit Melvin Livermon on a 97-yard TD to tie it and the Sharks took a 27-21 lead on a Green TD run.
Beaufort Academy 55, Calhoun Academy 18
Deshawn Epps rushed for 293 yards and four TDs and also caught two touchdown passes for Beaufort Academy.
The game was delayed 30 minutes because lights.
Jaxon Spratling added 91 yards rushing and Max Emerson had a 65-yard TD run for BA. Edward McCormick had 21 tackles and Spratling had 11. Daniel Richards had four tackles for loss and Charlie Weeden had a 65-yard interception return for a score.
Battery Creek 29, Calhoun County 22 (OT)
Trey Booth’s TD in overtime gave first-year Battery Creek coach Walt Wilson a win over his former team.
Wilson coached at Calhoun County from 2006-13.
The win was the Dolphins’ second straight and equaled their total from last season. It’s the first time Battery Creek has won two straight since 2015.
Booth finished with 126 yards rushing. Dolphins quarterback Jordan Gwyn had three TD runs as Battery Creek took a 22-7 lead.
Hilton Head Christian 28, Northwood Academy 14
Daniel Harrington threw two touchdowns in HHCA’s victory.
First Baptist 70, Hilton Head Prep 0
Stone McDonald threw for 83 yards and Hunter Hopman had 112 total yards in the loss for Hilton Head Prep.
Thomas Heyward 42, John Paul II 20
J.R. Patterson and Logan Thomas combined for five touchdowns in the Rebels’ victory.
The game was tied at 7 in the first quarter before Thomas Heyward took control. Patterson had a 16-yard run to make it 21-7 in the second quarter.
Thomas hit Chipper Hammond on 36-yard TD pass to extend the lead to 27-7.
Zach Doe led John Paul II with 139 yards rushing and a TD and went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season. Doe has 1,011 yards rushing.
