High School Football

Beaufort receives votes in latest SC Prep Media football poll

Staff reports

September 19, 2017 5:02 PM

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (13)

2. Byrnes

3. Dutch Fork

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Conway

6. Spring Valley

7. Greenwood

8. Boiling Springs

9. Sumter

10. Gaffney

Receiving votes: Spartanburg, Summerville and Ashley Ridge

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. South Aiken

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Greer

8. Ridge View

9. Greenville

10. Berkeley

Others receiving votes: Eastside, Beaufort

Class 3A

1. Chapman

2. Dillon

3. Newberry

4. Gilbert

5. Chester

6. Manning

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Timberland

9. Powdersville

10. Brookland-Cayce

Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Palmetto, Emerald

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. (tie) Carvers Bay; Cheraw

5. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

6. Chesterfield

7. Latta

8. Lee Central

9. Buford

10. Southside Christian

Receiving votes: Saluda, Batesburg-Leesville.

Class A

1. Lamar (11)

2. Hemingway

3. Lewisville (2)

4. Lake View

5. St. John's

6. C.E. Murray

7. Wagener-Salley

8. Williston-Elko

9. Baptist Hill

10. Cross

Receiving votes: Bethune-Bowman, Scotts Branch, Branchville.

 

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

