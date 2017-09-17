David Lee
High School Football

Battery Creek football gets first win; John Paul loses on road

Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

September 17, 2017 12:21 AM

Walt Wilson picked up his first victory as Battery Creek coach as the Dolphins defeated Whale Branch, 23-0, on Saturday to win the Border Bowl Trophy.

Trey Boothe rushed for 86 yards and three TDs for Battery Creek.

Dorchester Academy 50, John Paul II 27

John Paul II couldn’t overcome a slow start in the loss to Dorchester Academy.

JP II trailed 30-7 in the second quarter but got within 30-27 in third but couldn’t get any closer.

Zach Doe had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead John Paul II. Nyleem Wright threw a TD pass to Amere Cherry. Defensivel,y JPII was led by Elijay Moreno with nine tackles.

John Paul II will play next week at Thomas Heyward Academy.

