Hayes’ kick gives Bluffton thrilling Bridge Bowl victory

September 16, 2017 6:31 AM

The Bridge Bowl lived up to the billing and then some Friday night.

Bluffton’s Evan Hayes kicked a field goal in double overtime to give the Bobcats a 37-34 win over Hilton Head in the annual rivalry game.

It is the second straight win over the Seahawks for the Bobcats, who evened the all-time series record at 7-7. Four of the last five Bridge Bowls have been decided by five points or less.

Bluffton trailed 27-20 with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter after Hilton Head’s Jonathan Orr hit a 33-yard field goal. But Hunter Eldridge rallied the Bobcats and hit Jermaine Patterson with on a 34-yard pass to tie it at 27-27 with 2:34 left.

In the first overtime, Eldridge found Shamar Sandgren for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Bobcats a 34-27 lead. Eldridge finished with more than 400 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Hilton Head tied it at 34-34 on Kevin Schofield’s 7-yard run. The Seahawks couldn’t convert in the second overtime as the Bobcats stopped them on the 2-yard line.

Schofield had two touchdown runs for the Seahawks and Collin Kaiser added a TD pass to Sterling White to pull them within 20-17 in the third quarter.

The game was stopped for several minutes when Hilton Head’s Jeff Gordon went down on a collision and was taken away in an ambulance.

