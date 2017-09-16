Hayes’ kick gives Bluffton thrilling Bridge Bowl victory

The Bridge Bowl lived up to the billing and then some Friday night.
Bluffton’s Evan Hayes kicked a field goal in double overtime to give the Bobcats a 37-34 win over Hilton Head in the annual rivalry game.
It is the second straight win over the Seahawks for the Bobcats, who evened the all-time series record at 7-7. Four of the last five Bridge Bowls have been decided by five points or less.
Bluffton trailed 27-20 with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter after Hilton Head’s Jonathan Orr hit a 33-yard field goal. But Hunter Eldridge rallied the Bobcats and hit Jermaine Patterson with on a 34-yard pass to tie it at 27-27 with 2:34 left.
In the first overtime, Eldridge found Shamar Sandgren for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Bobcats a 34-27 lead. Eldridge finished with more than 400 yards passing and four touchdowns.
Hilton Head tied it at 34-34 on Kevin Schofield’s 7-yard run. The Seahawks couldn’t convert in the second overtime as the Bobcats stopped them on the 2-yard line.
Schofield had two touchdown runs for the Seahawks and Collin Kaiser added a TD pass to Sterling White to pull them within 20-17 in the third quarter.
The game was stopped for several minutes when Hilton Head’s Jeff Gordon went down on a collision and was taken away in an ambulance.
