Roundup: Beaufort stays unbeaten with win over May River

Kogel Coke returned an interception for a touchdown, and Beaufort used a strong defensive effort to stay unbeaten with a 9-7 win over May River on Friday.
Beaufort improves to 4-0 on the season.
May River had a chance to win it late in the fourth but turned it over on downs inside the Beaufort 30-yard line with less than a minute left.
Grant Bohmert kicked a 22-yard field in the first half for Beaufort. Kyleik Middleton rushed for 97 yards for the Eagles.
May River’s TD came on a Ahmad Green pass in the fourth quarter.
Beaufort Academy 52, Northside Christian 26
At Lexington, Beaufort Academy had more than 500 yards in total offense in the win over Northside.
Deshawn Epps rushed for 175 yards and two scores and Jaxon Spratling added 133 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Dawson Coleman was 5-of-8 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 81 and two TDs.
Edward McCormick led BA’s defense with 11 tackles.
Colleton County 48, Ridgeland Hardeeville 12
Craig Grant and Nick Wilkey each had two touchdowns as Colleton handed the Jaguars their first loss of the season.
Derald Nelson threw a pair of scores to Ronald Zimmerman in the loss.
Hilton Head Prep 29, Palmetto Christian 14
Hilton Head Prep picked up its first victory of the season with a win at Palmetto.
Hilton Head Christian Academy 28, Colleton Prep 14
Daniel Harrington threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in HHCA’s second win of year.
Harrington carried the ball 10 times for 108 yards and was 13-of-22 passing for 192 yards. Brennan Studenc had 126 yards receiving, including a 33-yard TD reception.
Floyd Hargrove had a 26-yard TD reception and John Peduzzi added a 16-yard touchdown catch.
The Eagles head to Northwood Academy next week.
