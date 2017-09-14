Hilton Head, Bluffton ready to face off in Bridge Bowl

After a week off for most Lowcountry teams, high school football returns with a full slate of games this weekend.
The headline matchup in the area this week will be the Bridge Bowl between Hilton Head and Bluffton. The Bobcats snapped a three-game losing streak to the Seahawks last year with a 25-22 victory.
Hilton Head leads the all-time series, 7-6. Three of the last four Bridge Bowls have been decided by five points or fewer.
Hilton Head enters the game with a 2-0 record and defeated Battery Creek 24-3 on Sept. 1. The Bobcats are 1-2 and have given up 40 or more points in their two losses.
The Seahawks are led by Collin Kaiser at quarterback and he has several weapons to throw the ball to this season. Kaiser threw for two scores in the win over Battery Creek. Defense end Tyreke Young had his best game of the season the last time out.
Hunter Eldridge leads Bluffton’s passing attack and threw for touchdowns in win over May River last month. Jermaine Patterson is Eldridge’s top target and caught 10 passes against Beaufort two weeks ago before leaving the game with an injury.
But Patterson should be ready to go against the Seahawks.
Tickets for game will be in demand and fans can avoid lines by getting them online at https://statechamps.com/clients/hhihsathletics/. Fans wanting to buy tickets to Hilton Head Island High athletics can download the StateChamps app from the Apple Store or Google Play, or can go directly to the school’s ticket page at statechamps.com/HHIHSathletics.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., and three gate areas open – front gate, middle school gate and back gate. Bluffton fans are encouraged to tailgate park in the middle school lots and enter through the gate by the middle school.
Schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Friday
▪ Beaufort at May River
▪ Beaufort Academy at Northside Christian
▪ Bluffton at Hilton Head Island
▪ Colleton County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
▪ Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep
▪ Hilton Head Prep at Palmetto Christian
Saturday
▪ Whale Branch at Battery Creek, 11 a.m.
▪ John Paul II at Dorchester Academy, 7 p.m.
