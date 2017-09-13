Battery Creek-Whale Branch game moved to Satuday

The Whale Branch at Battery Creek football game has been pushed back a day.
The game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Dolphin Stadium. This gives two teams an extra day to prepare with Hurricane Irma canceling school Monday and Tuesday.
That makes two games in Lowcountry games set for Saturday with John Paul II playing Dorchester Academy at 7 p.m.
Other games will go on as scheduled for Friday including Bluffton at Hilton Head. The Bluffton-Hilton Head JV game will be played at 5 p.m., on Friday with varsity kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
Schedule
All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted
Friday
Beaufort at May River
Beaufort Academy at Northside Christian
Bluffton at Hilton Head Island
Colleton County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep
Hilton Head Prep at Palmetto Christian
Saturday
Whale Branch at Battery Creek, 11 a.m.
John Paul II at Dorchester Academy, 7 p.m.
