High School Football

Battery Creek-Whale Branch game moved to Satuday

Staff reports

sports@islandpacket.com

September 13, 2017 12:29 PM

The Whale Branch at Battery Creek football game has been pushed back a day.

The game is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Dolphin Stadium. This gives two teams an extra day to prepare with Hurricane Irma canceling school Monday and Tuesday.

That makes two games in Lowcountry games set for Saturday with John Paul II playing Dorchester Academy at 7 p.m.

Other games will go on as scheduled for Friday including Bluffton at Hilton Head. The Bluffton-Hilton Head JV game will be played at 5 p.m., on Friday with varsity kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

Schedule

All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless noted

Friday

Beaufort at May River

Beaufort Academy at Northside Christian

Bluffton at Hilton Head Island

Colleton County at Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Hilton Head Christian at Colleton Prep

Hilton Head Prep at Palmetto Christian

Saturday

Whale Branch at Battery Creek, 11 a.m.

John Paul II at Dorchester Academy, 7 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game
What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford 1:32

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford
Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights 0:50

Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights

View More Video