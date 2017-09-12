High School Football

Beaufort, Ridgeland-Hardeeville get votes in statewide media football poll

Staff Reports

September 12, 2017 5:19 PM

Class 5A

1. Fort Dorchester (13)

2. Byrnes

3. Dutch Fork

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Conway

6. Spring Valley

7. Greenwood

8. Boiling Springs

9. Irmo

10. Sumter

Receiving votes: Spartanburg, Socastee, Summerville, White Knoll, Gaffney

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (13)

2. North Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. North Augusta

5. South Aiken

6. Belton Honea Path

7. Greer

8. Ridge View

9. Greenville

10. Berkeley

Others receiving votes: Eastside, Beaufort

Class 3A

1. Chapman (12)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Newberry

4. Strom Thurmond

5. Timberland

6. Brookland-Cayce

7. Gilbert

8. Chester

9. Broome

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Powdersville, Palmetto, Manning, Ridgeland-Hardeeville

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. Cheraw

4. Carvers Bay

5. Lee Central

6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

7. Chesterfield

8. Latta

9. Batesburg-Leesville

10. Southside Christian

Others receiving votes: Andrews, Saluda, Buford, Liberty, Woodland

Class A

1. Lamar (11)

2. Hemingway

3. St. John’s

4. Lewisville (2)

5. Lake View

6. C.E. Murray

7. Cross

8. Wagener-Salley

9. Williston-Elko

10. Scott’s Branch

Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Branchville, Bethune-Bowman

 

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game
What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford 1:32

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford
Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights 0:50

Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights

View More Video