Varsity football games will go on as scheduled in Beaufort County

High school football games in Beaufort County will go on as scheduled Friday night.
Beaufort County schools announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that Friday’s games will be played but any other games games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will be cancelled.
Beaufort County schools have been out Monday and Tuesday because of Hurricane Irma but will return to normal schedule Wednesday.
One Lowcountry school, John Paul II, will have its game moved to Dorchester Academy and be played Saturday because the city of Hardeeville is still holding their Catfish Festival this weekend at JPII’s home field. The middle school game will be at 4 p.m. and varsity set for 7 p.m.
Comments