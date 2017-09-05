Beaufort receives votes in this week’s SC Prep Media football poll

For the first time this season, Beaufort received votes in the South Carolina Prep Media High School Football Media poll.
The Eagles were among three other teams receiving votes outside the top 10 in Class 4A. Beaufort is off to a 3-0 start after 41-21 win over Bluffton on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak over the Bobcats.
Beaufort is at Whale Branch on Friday.
SC Prep Media High School Football Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 5A
1. Fort Dorchester (14)
2. Dutch Fork
3. Byrnes
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Conway
6. Greenwood
7. Spring Valley
8. Sumter
9. Boiling Springs
10. Gaffney
Receiving votes: Westside, Spartanburg, Summerville, Irmo, White Knoll
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (14)
2. Hartsville
3. North Myrtle Beach
4. Belton-Honea Path
5. North Augusta
6. South Aiken
7. Greer
8. Ridge View
9. Greenville
10. Berkeley
Receiving Votes: Chapin, Eastside, Beaufort, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Class 3A
1. Chapman (13)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Newberry
4. Strom Thurmond
5. Timberland
6. Fairfield Central
7. Brookland-Cayce
8. Chester
9. Gilbert
10. Seneca
Receiving Votes: Powdersville, Broome, Manning, Palmetto
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Barnwell
4. Carvers Bay
5. Cheraw
6. Lee Central
7. Chesterfield
8. Andrews
9. Batesburg-Leesville
10. Latta
Receiving votes: Southside Christian, Buford, Liberty, Woodland, Saluda, Chesnee
Class A
1. Lamar (12)
2. Hemingway
3. St. John’s
4. Lewisville (2)
5. Lake View
6. Williston-Elko
7. C.E. Murray
8. Cross
9. Wagener-Salley
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Receiving votes: Bethune-Bowman, Baptist Hill, Branchville, Dixie
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Joe Hughes, The Sun News; Tyler Cupp, WPUB radio; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.
