Beaufort stays unbeaten, ends losing streak to Bluffton

Beaufort continued its strong start to the season and ended its losing streak to Bluffton in the process.
The Eagles rolled up more than 350 yards of offense and scored two defensive touchdowns in the 41-21 victory on Friday night.
Beaufort running back Kyleik Middleton led the way with 260 yards and two touchdowns as the Eagles took back the Broad River Bowl Trophy.
It was Beaufort’s first win over Bluffton since 2013 when it won, 35-27. That also was the last time the Eagles started the season 3-0. Beaufort lost to the Bobcats by an average of 19.3 points over the past three seasons.
Beaufort’s win evens the all-time series between the two schools at four games apiece.
The start of the game was delayed an hour and 40 minutes because of weather that moved the area. That game didn’t until after midnight after a delay in the third quarter because of an injury to Bluffton receiver Jermaine Patterson, who was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after he had his helmet ripped off on a play near the goal line.
Patterson led Bluffton (1-2) with 10 catches and two TDs. His second score got the Bobcats within 14-13 in the second quarter.
Beaufort broke the game open in the third quarter with a pair of scores, including a defensive touchdown to lead 35-13. The Eagles’ defense picked off Bluffton four times, forced a fumbled and had four sacks.
Beaufort’s Jeffrey Smyth had two of those interceptions and threw for two scores.
Comments