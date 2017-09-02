Hilton Head Island, May River pick up victories

Collin Kaiser threw three touchdown passes as Hilton Head Island defeated Battery Creek, 24-3, on Friday might.
With the win, the Seahawks improved to 2-0 on the season.It was the Seahawks’ 10th straight victory over the Dolphins with all of them coming by 10 points or more.
The game was delayed by more than two hours because of lightning.
May River 22, Whale Branch 6
Freshman quarterback Ahmad Green had 200 total yards, two scores and the Sharks picked up their first victory of the season.
It was the largest margin of victory in the second year of varsity football for the Sharks.
Cam Adams added 124 yards and a TD, and Terry Fields had two interceptions and forced a fumble.
Irvin Mulligan had a 66-yard touchdown run for Whale Branch to tie the score at 6 in the first quarter. But Green answered with a TD run later in the quarter and the Sharks shut out Whale Branch the rest of the way.
John Paul II 40, Palmetto Christian 18
At Palmetto Christian, Zach Doe rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns as John Paul II improved to 2-1 on the season.
Melik Frost led the John Paul II defense with 10 tackles, three for loss and Amere Cherry had an interception.
Beaufort Academy 28
Patrick Henry Academy 22
Beaufort Academy picked up its first win of the year with a win at Patrick Henry Academy.
St. Andrew’s 33, Thomas Heyward 0
Jacob Boyd scored three times and rushed for 185 yards as St. Andrew’s handed Thomas Heyward Academy its second loss of season.
