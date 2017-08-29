High School Football

South Carolina high school football media poll

Staff Reports

August 29, 2017 5:56 PM

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (12)

2. Fort Dorchester (1)

3. Boiling Springs

4. Byrnes

5. Conway

6. Greenwood

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Spring Valley

9. Sumter

10. Summerville

Receiving votes: Gaffney, Spartanburg, Westside, Easley

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (13)

2. Hartsville

3. North Myrtle Beach

4. Belton-Honea Path

5. North Augusta

6. Chapin

7. South Aiken

8. Greer

9. Ridge View

10. Greenville

Receiving Votes: Wren, Berkeley, Eastside, Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Daniel

Class 3A

1. Chapman (12)

2. Dillon (1)

3. Fairfield Central

4. Newberry

5. Brookland-Cayce

6. Strom Thurmond

7. Timberland

8. Chester

9. Gilbert

10. Seneca

Receiving Votes: Powdersville, Bluffton, Broome, Manning, Pendleton, Ridgeland Hardeeville

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (13)

2. Barnwell

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Carvers Bay

5. Batesburg-Leesville

6. Lee Central

7. Cheraw

8. (tie) Chesterfield; Latta

10. Andrews

Receiving votes: Blacksburg, Southside Christian, Woodland

Class A

1. Lamar (9)

2. Lewisville (3)

3. Hemingway (1)

4. St. John’s

5. Cross

6. Lake View

7. Williston-Elko

8. Wagener-Salley

9. C.E. Murray

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Receiving votes: Bethune-Bowman, Baptist Hill, McBee, Branchville

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford 1:32

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford
Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights 0:50

Fan of Bluffton and May River Football? Check out these highlights
Miss Beaufort High's first football game? Here are some highlights 1:07

Miss Beaufort High's first football game? Here are some highlights

View More Video