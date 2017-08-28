‘One Island, One family’: Hilton Head coach’s viral tweet about new Texas captain Poona Ford

Former Hilton Head Island standout Poona Ford was named one of the captains for the Texas football team last week.
Over the weekend, his former high school coach B.J. Payne wanted to tell everyone how special Ford was not only as an athlete but what he was like to him off the field. So, Payne penned a tweet describing those things and his post went viral over the weekend with papers and websites in Texas picking it up.
“Football aside, he has impacted more people with his great humanity than he will ever know. From being the kid who ate lunch with my own kids during two-a-days to the kid who always arrived to school with a smile. He worked, and worked very hard for everything he has earned,” Payne wrote. “When he received his first offer from Toledo, I called my wife, told her…she cried and begged me to wait until she got off work so she could be there when I told him, his dad an his grandma.
“When Hurricane Matthew devastated our Island last year, he was the first to call. When our players went out into the community to help, we had over 30 players who chose one day, on their own, to go to his grandmother’s home to pull trees off of her some and make sure she was OK. He has earned the respect of so many.”
@PoonaF_95 #salute One Island, One family. Well earned, well deserved. pic.twitter.com/Jf3CzjWqU9— Coach BJ Payne (@Americanfbcamp) August 26, 2017
Ford, 6-foot-, 305 pounds, is entering his senior season with the Longhorns and has appeared in 33 games, 17 starts. He was preseason All-Big 12 selection by the media and was honorable mention selection last season.
Last year, Ford was fourth on team in tackles with 54, had 5 ½ tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries. He also has done well in the classroom and is a two-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in 2014 and spring of 2017.
Coming out of his high school, 247Sports ranked Ford as the No. 7 player in South Carolina. During his senior season, he had 135 tackles, including 28 tackles for loss and seven sacks, 17 pressures and was picked to play in the 2014 Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl.
Texas opens up the season Saturday against Maryland at noon. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
