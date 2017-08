1:07 Miss Beaufort High's first football game? Here are some highlights Pause

2:59 These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew

1:27 How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

0:16 Family crabbing on Hilton Head gets an unexpected visitor

0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference?

0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

3:04 Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee

0:42 Rainy day? Check out this fun and inexpensive science project