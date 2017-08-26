Bluffton holds on for win over May River

Round one goes to Bluffton.
Bluffton scored three times in the first quarter and used a defensive stand late in the game to preserve a 24-16 over May River on Friday night.
Shamar Sandgren knocked down Ahmad Green’s pass in the corner of the end zone with 30 seconds left to preserve the win for the Bobcats, who got the win for first-year coach John Haupt as head coach.
It was the first of two meetings between the two schools. The second will come Sept. 29 and count in the Region 8-3A standings.
Bluffton quarterback Hunter Eldridge threw for four touchdowns, including two to Jermaine Patterson. Eldridge hit Lee Kirkland on an 11-yard pass to put Bluffton up 21-3 after the first quarter.
Green, who rushed for 164 yards, scored twice in the second quarter as the Sharks cut the lead to 24-16. Neither team scored in the second half.
Cam Adams led May River with 184 yards rushing.
The Bobcats (1-1) travel to Beaufort next week, while May River (0-2) is at Whale Branch.
