Roundup: Orr’s field goal lifts Hilton Head Island over Whale Branch

Jonathan Orr hit a field goal with 3:09 left to give Hilton Head Island a 22-21 win over Whale Branch on Friday night.
HHI trailed 21-10 in the third quarter but Orr hit a field goal and Collin Jackson hit Lance Jackson for a touchdown to get the Seahawks within 21-19. Jackson also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Irvin Mulligan had two TD runs for Whale Branch, which led 14-10 at halftime.
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47, Estill 0
Derald Nelson was 10-of-19 passing for 345 yards and three touchdowns as R-H improved to 2-0.
Jabari Williams caught four passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns and also threw a score. Jertaveon Smalls caught three passes for 142 yards.
Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 13
Five different players rushed for touchdowns in Beaufort’s win over Battery Creek.
Kyleik Middleton scored twice while Jeffrey Smyth, Trae Heyward, Kagel Coke, and Logan Adkins each scored once.
Clarendon Hall 46
Beaufort Academy 28
Deshawn Epps rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Beaufort Academy. It was Epps’ first game with the game.
Quarterback Dawson Coleman was 13 of 17 for 231 yards and two TDs. Daniel Richards led BA with six catches for 86 yards, and Charlie Weeden and Daijion Galloway had TD catches for BA.
Jaxon Spratling led BA with 14 tackles.
St. Andrews 42, John Paul II 0
St. Andrews’ veteran team shut down Zack Doe to pick up the win. The game was called at halftime because of field conditions.
