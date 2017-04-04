High School Football

April 4, 2017 2:06 PM

Bobcats invite fans to sendoff for departing football coach Ken Cribb

Posted by Jeff Shain

jshain@islandpacket.com

Bluffton football fans, and anyone else, are invited to give outgoing Bobcats football coach Ken Cribb a sendoff Thursday evening on campus.

Cribb is leaving the school later this month to become football coach and athletics director at Wayne County High in Jesup, Ga., ending a seven-year run in Bluffton that included four region championships and one trip to the state title game.

Thursday’s farewell reception begins at 6 p.m. in the high school’s atrium, running for approximately an hour. Cake and other refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Bluffton AD Reggie Fields through the school.

Cribb compiled a 63-26 record with the Bobcats, including a trip to the Class 3A state final in 2011 and two others to the Lower State final. Last year’s squad gave Cribb his second unbeaten regular season, later falling to Brookland-Cayce in the Lower State semifinals.

John Houpt, Cribb’s assistant head coach in recent seasons, has been appointed to take over the Bobcats’ program.

High School Football

