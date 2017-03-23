Bluffton High moves quickly to replace football coach Ken Cribb

Bluffton High School wasted little time deciding on a replacement for departing football coach Ken Cribb, embracing continuity with Thursday’s promotion of John Houpt into the top job.
Houpt has been a constant during Cribb’s seven-year stay at Bluffton, including two separate stints as defensive coordinator, his current job. In all four years with Houpt in charge of the defense, the Bobcats made deep runs into the playoffs.
“We have a successful program here, and we have somebody that’s been an integral part of it,” said Bluffton athletics director Reggie Fields. “We didn’t want to change that chemistry.”
Cribb stepped down Tuesday, announcing he had accepted an offer from Wayne County High in Georgia to become both football coach and athletics director. It took less than 48 hours for Bluffton officials to make the offer to Houpt.
“I was shaking (Fields’) hand while the words were still coming out of his mouth,” Houpt quipped.
This past season, the Bobcats gave up just 11.4 points per game and set a school record with four shutouts. Just five of 13 opponents managed to score in double digits as Bluffton enjoyed an unbeaten regular season and reached the Class 3A Lower State semifinals.
Houpt also has held the title of assistant head coach, working alongside Cribb in all phases of the program.
“Everything he’s done, I’ve been right there by his side,” Houpt said. “I can’t thank Coach enough for everything he’s done, to be honest with you.”
This story will be updated.
