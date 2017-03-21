Bluffton High School head coach Ken Cribb leaving for Georgia

Bluffton High School head coach Ken Cribb has agreed to take over the Class AAAAA football program at Wayne County High School in Jesup, Ga.
Cribb was named the 2016 Island Packet/Beaufort Gazette Coach of the Year after leading the Bobcats to a 13-1 record, including a perfect a regular season and a state-best 47.7 points per game. Cribb also received the Island Packet Beaufort Gazette Award in 2010 and 2012. His 2011 team lost in the state championship game.
Wayne County is coming off successive 3-8 campaigns and last posted a winning record in 2013. The Yellow Jackets’ previous coach, Derek Chastain, lasted just one season.
According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, Wayne County owns a 241-248-7 record with six region crowns and no state titles. It has produced three NFL players, including Lyndsay Scott, a wide receiver who hauled in an improbable last-gasp 92-yard touchdown pass against Florida to keep eventual national champion Georgia’s title hopes alive in 1980.
Scott was the 13th overall pick in the 1982 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints.
