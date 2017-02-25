Battery Creek’s new football coach has fostered college talent

Walter Wilson’s first impression of Battery Creek’s athletic caliber came about five years ago — not on the football field, but on the track.
“They had a pretty good 4x100 team, and all those runners were football players,” recalled Wilson, who coached both sports at Calhoun County. “That just stuck in my mind. So when I heard the job was open, I started to look into it. And the more I looked into it, the more excited I got.”
Wilson’s enthusiasm won over Battery Creek officials, who signed him this week to take over a program plagued by losses and misfortune during a star-crossed 2016 season.
The Dolphins went 2-9 under Fred Hamilton, who lasted just eight months after his late hiring left him without the benefit of spring practice. Battery Creek also dealt with suspensions, Hurricane Matthew and an auto wreck that sidelined three players for the season’s final month.
Wilson acknowledged Saturday that he wasn’t aware of some of the things that were swirling in last season’s background. He’s a strong believer, though, that everything happens for a reason.
“In my life, I’ve figured out that God has a plan for everything,” the new coach said. “I just feel I’m meant to be at Battery Creek. He hasn’t let me down yet. ... I trust Him where He takes me, and my next mission is Battery Creek.”
Wilson, who signed his contract Thursday, will meet his new team for the first time Monday.
The coach arrives from Irmo High, where he spent the previous three seasons as the Yellow Jackets’ defensive line coach and special teams coordinator. He also had the same job at Sumter High for a year, reaching the Class 4A title game in 2013 before joining Reggie Kennedy in the move to Irmo.
Before that he spent seven years as Calhoun County’s head coach, compiling a 52-28 record that included four straight seasons of at least nine wins and a 2009 Class 1A semifinal berth. The Saints also produced more than two dozen collegians during his tenure, including current NFL receiver Alshon Jeffery.
Other players signed to play college ball included fullback David Sims (Georgia Tech), offensive lineman Eric Mack (Auburn), linebacker Brandon Golson (West Virginia), and defensive tackle Dante Rumph (Kentucky). Jeffery’s younger brother, Shamier, likewise went to South Carolina.
Wilson also spent three years at Kingstree High, winning a region title before taking the job at Calhoun County. His career record between the two stops is 66-47.
Even with the success as an assistant at Irmo and Sumter, Wilson was looking for a chance to run his own program again.
“It’s like once you get out of Mama’s house, you don’t want to move back into Mama’s house,” Wilson quipped. “You don’t want to go back to Mama’s rule. You get used to doing things your own way, and you can’t do that as an assistant.”
He quickly added, though, that he couldn’t have found a better coach to work under for the previous four seasons.
“I learned some things that I think will make me a better head coach,” Wilson said. “Fortunately, I had one Mama in that transition, and that was Coach Kennedy. The rules stayed the same. He’s a great guy and I learned a lot from him.”
Wilson looks to turn around a program that has produced just one winning record in its past 14 seasons. Before that, you have to go back to Hamilton’s first stint with the Dolphins from 1999-02.
Wilson also will be bringing one player with him who figures to be a contributor – son Brandon, a freshman defensive end on Dutch Fork’s Class 5A title team.
“That’s going to be fun,” Wilson said of the chance to coach his son. “Hopefully he’s going to help his dad get things straight over there.”
